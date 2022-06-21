Sirius Wag, which is a new business endeavour, is a Hampshire based company that devotes its time to providing people’s pups with stylish and bespoke doggy accessories.

The business has received a big following on its social media after only being in the market since earlier this year, and their latest endeavour to find some furry friends to take part in a puppy photoshoot for their next business campaign saw 367 people across the Portsmouth area want to get their pup involved.

Zoey Mayfield, 29, owner of the business, said: ‘I posted about the modelling opportunity in two local Facebook dog groups and we received a total of 367 replies within hours. I had to turn the comments off because we reached capacity so quickly,

Dogs posing for the first Sirius Wag shoot

‘I anticipated maybe about 10 applicants, I was not expecting that the post would blow up as it did. So, obviously the volume of interest changed my plans very quickly. I opened a digital sign up where people could register their dogs for the photoshoot.’

The company was established when Zoey got her ‘amazing puppy’, Odi, who has since become the centre of her universe. She wanted to find a way to break free from the constraints of the corporate world, and the canine companion gave her the push she needed to break free.

The theme of their company is taken from the ‘coolest constellation’ in the Southern sky, Canis Major, which in Latin means 'the greater dog’.

Sirius Wag harnesses

The business specialises in a range of accessories perfect for your prize pup, including harnesses, leads and collars.

Zoey said: ‘My plan is to grow our social media presence and our brand awareness across the UK at the moment, but long term I would love to open a dog cafe locally that would have a shop and grooming section inside.’

The photoshoot, which received so much attention, is going to be spread across the summer months where a number of dogs are going to be getting involved.