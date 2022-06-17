St Vincent College welcomes families in Gosport to attend summer festival

The sixth form college’s first end of year celebration last Saturday, which was last Saturday, which was opened by Gosport Mayor Jamie Hutchison, was hailed a success by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage who was also there.

She was accompanied by a Ukrainian family who are staying with her.

Caroline said: ‘It’s a wonderful event and it is great to see the college welcoming so many people in,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage with Principal Andy Grant and Lettings and Safety Officer Joanne Smith.

‘Congratulations to principal Andy Grant and everyone involved in this.’

Families were entertained with music performed by the college’s year one and two students who were led by Chris Harris.

Chris, who regularly organises gigs for his students, said: ‘They’ve all been looking forward to performing today and they have really enjoyed it.’

Families relaxing in the sunshine at St Vincent College’s Summer Fest 2022

Other departments from within the college showcased their work. The e-sports team showed demonstrations of driving simulators and the sports department organised games of pickleball and rock climbing.

Students from the creative arts department, turned the college theatre into a Pirate Cove where youngsters could get fake tattoos and Fat Boy Enterprises of Gosport set up its own on-site garage showcasing classic bikes.

More than £100 for the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal was raised from the raffle.

Joanne Smith, St Vincent Lettings and Safety Officer, organised the event. She said: ‘We’ll do it again next year and make it even bigger and better.’

Performing arts students in the Pirate Cove set up in the college theatre

Andy said: ‘I’m also really pleased to see so many families coming through our doors,