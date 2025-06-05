Ready. Set. Go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth’s first racing simulation lounge is heading to Gunwharf Quays this month with 56 race tracks to choose from.

Gunwharf Quays has welcomed Portsmouth’s first racing simulation lounge which is set to open this month. | Gunwharf Quays

The new lounge, which has been founded by F3 driver Felix Baggott, will feature eight gleaming simulator rigs which aim to offer an authentic racing atosmphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rigs will be equipped with direct-drive steering, load cell pedals and GT Pro chassis and customers will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of 85 racing cars.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Here at Gunwharf Quays, we are committed to offering our guests the best possible selection of brands and experiences, and Full Send Racing Lounge perfectly embodies this, bringing a unique, city-first attraction that further enhances our diverse leisure offering.”

The racing lounge will offer 20 minute or 1 hour drop-in practise sessions as well as group sessions for parties up to 24 people. To take part, guests must be aged 10 and over and measure between 1.40 m and 2.10 m in height.

The new lounge is due to open on Saturday, June 14 with an official ribbon cutting at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felix Baggott, F3 driver and founder of Full Send Racing Lounge, added: “Motorsport shouldn’t feel like an exclusive club. Whether you’re chasing lap times or just having a laugh with friends, we built this place so that every one of our guests leaves with a story.”

The new racing lounge will be open between 10am and 8pm from Monday to Wednesday as well as Sundays. The lounge will close at the later time of 10pm from Thursday through until Saturday.