Gunwharf Quays has said it ‘can’t wait’ for the opening of a brand new coffee shop cross taproom which is a local brewery’s latest venture.

Staggeringly Good Brewery has been a hot topic amongst locals over the past couple of weeks as it embarks on its latest business venture.

The Fossil Thief, a brand new coffee shop and taproom, is getting ready to open its doors. | The Fossil Thief

The Fossil Thief, which is the brainchild of the team at the independent brewery, is getting ready to open its doors in the quirky spot of the Lock Keepers Cottage at the outlet at the end of the month.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays said: “We can’t wait to add The Fossil Thief to our line-up of food and drink providers. We love the opportunity to work with local operators, and we can’t wait to welcome this new venture by much-loved local brewery, Staggeringly Good.

“With indoor and outdoor seating, overlooking our canals, and an all-day light bite offer, we’re confident they’ll deliver something new and interesting for our guests.

“We look forward to sharing updates around an opening date in due course.”

The Fossil Thief will be serving coffee, pastries and alcoholic drinks produced by Staggeringly Good Brewery for the first few weeks while the team find their feet - But Joe has said there are exciting plans in the mix to offer food in the future.

Joe Ross, company director for Staggeringly Good Brewery, previously said: “We want to create something that can really stand tall next to the big boys and celebrate the independent businesses within the city and that is how The Fossil Thief was born.

“Fossils are something that are cherished treasures but you have find them.”

The Fossil Thief has been providing updates and sneak peeks on its social media which has already gained over 800 followers. For more information about The Fossil Thief, click here.