Poundland: Future of Havant Meridian Centre former Wilko store in doubt as property available to let on Flude
As previously reported, Wilko collapsed into administration last August, which led shops to close in Portsmouth and surrounding areas, including Waterlooville and Havant. However, an agreement was subsequently reached to sell a number of defunct Wilko stores across the country to Pepco, the company which owns Poundland.
Among the 71 locations that were expected to become branches of Poundland was the Wilko in Havant’s Meridian Shopping Centre. However, the unit has now appeared as available to let on property website Flude - casting doubt over its future.
The description for the commercial property reads: "The premises comprises a large self-contained retail unit with open plan ground floor sales area, together with first floor storage space. The unit benefits from direct access to the loading bay, together with a goods lift to the first floor. The accommodation has the following approximate Net Internal Area (NIA): Ground Floor - 15,039 sq ft, First Floor - 6,464 sq ft, Total - 21,503 sq ft."
The full list of former Wilko shops which were purchased by Pepco last September is:
- Aberdare, Wales
- Alfreton, Derbyshire
- Alnwick, Northumberland
- Altrincham, Greater Manchester
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire
- Ashby, North Lincolnshire
- Barking, London
- Bedminster, Somerset
- Beeston, Nottinghamshire
- Bicester, Oxfordshire
- Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire
- Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Brentwood, Essex
- Brigg, North Lincolnshire
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Chepstow, Wales
- Coalville, Leicestershire
- Cramlington, Northumberland
- Droitwich, Worcestershire
- Eccles, Greater Manchester
- Edmonton Green, Greater London
- Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
- Ferndown, Dorset
- Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
- Grays, Essex
- Greenock, Inverclyde
- Grimsby, North Lincolnshire
- Havant, Hampshire
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Headingley, West Yorkshire
- Hessle Road – Hull, East Yorkshire
- Hillsborough, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Hitchin, Hertfordshire
- Jarrow, South Tyneside
- Killingworth, North Tyneside
- Kimberley, Nottingham
- Lee Circle, Leicester, East Midlands
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Leigh, Greater Manchester
- Lichfield, Staffordshire
- Maidenhead, Berkshire
- Matlock, Derbyshire
- Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
- Nelson, Lancashire
- Northallerton, North Yorkshire
- Orton, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
- Peterlee, County Durham
- Pontefract, West Yorkshire
- Pontypool, Wales
- Redhill, Surrey
- Redruth, Cornwall
- Ripley, Derbyshire
- Rugeley, Staffordshire
- Sale, Greater Manchester
- Seaham, County Durham
- Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Shrewsbury Darwin Centre, Shropshire
- South Shields, South Tyneside
- Southport, Lancashire
- Stafford, Staffordshire
- Stamford, Lincolnshire
- Stockport, Greater Manchester
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Wellington, Shropshire
- Wembley, London
- West Ealing, London
- Wombwell, South Yorkshire
- Worcester, Worcestershire
- Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Pepco has been contacted for further information.
