As previously reported, Wilko collapsed into administration last August, which led shops to close in Portsmouth and surrounding areas, including Waterlooville and Havant. However, an agreement was subsequently reached to sell a number of defunct Wilko stores across the country to Pepco, the company which owns Poundland.

Wilko in Havant's Meridian shopping centre could soon become a Poundland shop.

Among the 71 locations that were expected to become branches of Poundland was the Wilko in Havant’s Meridian Shopping Centre. However, the unit has now appeared as available to let on property website Flude - casting doubt over its future.

The description for the commercial property reads: "The premises comprises a large self-contained retail unit with open plan ground floor sales area, together with first floor storage space. The unit benefits from direct access to the loading bay, together with a goods lift to the first floor. The accommodation has the following approximate Net Internal Area (NIA): Ground Floor - 15,039 sq ft, First Floor - 6,464 sq ft, Total - 21,503 sq ft."

The full list of former Wilko shops which were purchased by Pepco last September is:

Aberdare, Wales

Alfreton, Derbyshire

Alnwick, Northumberland

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire

Ashby, North Lincolnshire

Barking, London

Bedminster, Somerset

Beeston, Nottinghamshire

Bicester, Oxfordshire

Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Bolton, Greater Manchester

Brentwood, Essex

Brigg, North Lincolnshire

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Chepstow, Wales

Coalville, Leicestershire

Cramlington, Northumberland

Droitwich, Worcestershire

Eccles, Greater Manchester

Edmonton Green, Greater London

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

Ferndown, Dorset

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Grays, Essex

Greenock, Inverclyde

Grimsby, North Lincolnshire

Havant, Hampshire

Hayes, Middlesex

Headingley, West Yorkshire

Hessle Road – Hull, East Yorkshire

Hillsborough, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Jarrow, South Tyneside

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Kimberley, Nottingham

Lee Circle, Leicester, East Midlands

Leek, Staffordshire

Leigh, Greater Manchester

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Maidenhead, Berkshire

Matlock, Derbyshire

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

Nelson, Lancashire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Orton, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterlee, County Durham

Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Pontypool, Wales

Redhill, Surrey

Redruth, Cornwall

Ripley, Derbyshire

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Sale, Greater Manchester

Seaham, County Durham

Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands

Shrewsbury Darwin Centre, Shropshire

South Shields, South Tyneside

Southport, Lancashire

Stafford, Staffordshire

Stamford, Lincolnshire

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Wellington, Shropshire

Wembley, London

West Ealing, London

Wombwell, South Yorkshire

Worcester, Worcestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire