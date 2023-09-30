Powder Monkey Brewery in Gosport acquires Australian company Southern Highlands Brewing Co
and live on Freeview channel 276
Powder Monkey Group Limited (PMG), owners of Gosport based Powder Monkey Brewing Co and Powder Monkey Tap House, has announced that it has recently acquired Australian company, Southern Highlands Brewing Co.
The funds were invested by friends and family of the Brewing Group to fund further expansion and meet consumer demand.
Andy Burdon, CEO of Powder Monkey Group, said: “From the moment we opened our facilities in Priddy’s Hard, Gosport in 2021, Powder Monkey beer has been flowing for a wide range of customers, has won several SIBA awards nationally and continues to be the backbone of the offerings in the Tap House. We need to significantly increase capacity to meet the growing number of enquiries both nationally and latterly from international customers. That property search is underway now.”
The brewery has been incredibly successful since they started a few years ago and in order to keep up with the increasing demand of the stock on offer, the team are excitedly expanding.
SEE ALSO: Chocolate fair to take over Gunwharf Quays as confectioner Monty Bojangles announces "immersive" event
The new company will be based near Sydney, Australia, and the acquisition means that the team will be able to explore a much bigger market.
The Gosport brewery is based in the historic Priddy's Hard, Heritage Way, and the team are also well known for the events they hold.
The Chairman of PMG, Mike McGeever added: “This is a momentous day for Powder Monkey, Gosport and our shareholders. It has been overwhelming the interest shown by individuals in wanting to be part of the future. The group will now grow to both meet the anticipated demands of our customers and take with us owners who are fully committed in the pursuit of that growth.
"In particular I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Hampshire who have gotten behind the brewery initially. I also want to thank Ben and Andy and all the teams involved in both organisations for giving us the opportunity to establish the Powder Monkey Group brand internationally and be well positioned to take our fair share of a combined UK ad Australian market worth over £25bn.”