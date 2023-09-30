Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funds were invested by friends and family of the Brewing Group to fund further expansion and meet consumer demand.

Andy Burdon, CEO of Powder Monkey Group, said: “From the moment we opened our facilities in Priddy’s Hard, Gosport in 2021, Powder Monkey beer has been flowing for a wide range of customers, has won several SIBA awards nationally and continues to be the backbone of the offerings in the Tap House. We need to significantly increase capacity to meet the growing number of enquiries both nationally and latterly from international customers. That property search is underway now.”

The brewery has been incredibly successful since they started a few years ago and in order to keep up with the increasing demand of the stock on offer, the team are excitedly expanding.

The new company will be based near Sydney, Australia, and the acquisition means that the team will be able to explore a much bigger market.

The Chairman of PMG, Mike McGeever added: “This is a momentous day for Powder Monkey, Gosport and our shareholders. It has been overwhelming the interest shown by individuals in wanting to be part of the future. The group will now grow to both meet the anticipated demands of our customers and take with us owners who are fully committed in the pursuit of that growth.