News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Things to do in Portsmouth: Chocolate fair to take over Gunwharf Quays as confectioner Monty Bojangles announces "immersive" event

Chocoholics will rejoice as an immersive pop-up chocolate event comes to Portsmouth next month – offering visitors a “a full sensory experience.”
By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Award-winning confectionery brand Monty Bojangles has announced it will be taking over Gunwharf Quays for a “once-in-a-bite-time” experience from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29. The event, which has previously toured other UK cities but will be coming to Portsmouth for the first time next month, will be an opportunity for people to try a variety of luxury chocolates.

NOW READ: 40 best pubs and breweries in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Emsworth

The Monty Bojangles taste-bud-tantalising pop-up will invite visitors into the brand’s magical world, with a full sensory experience designed to delight visitors with screens,

Visitors will have the chance to taste delicious chocolates and win a selection of prizes.Visitors will have the chance to taste delicious chocolates and win a selection of prizes.
Visitors will have the chance to taste delicious chocolates and win a selection of prizes.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

smoke, clouds, lazers, lights and more, enabling them to see, touch, smell and taste a selection of chocolatey truffle treats.

The fully immersive experience will bring the brand’s flavours to life, with an opportunity to try award-winning truffles such as Choccy Scoffy, Flutter Scotch, Cocoa Nib Nights, Orange Angelical, Caramel Haze, Berry Bubbly and Pretzel Parade.

NOW READ: Michaelmas Fayre to take place this weekend in Alverstoke

A Monty Bojangles spokesperson said: “Located at Gunwharf Quays, the fantastical Monty Bojangles big top will see a mix of dairy and vegan truffles on offer, ensuring there’s something for everyone at the pop-up.

Visitors will have the chance to taste delicious chocolates and win a selection of prizes.Visitors will have the chance to taste delicious chocolates and win a selection of prizes.
Visitors will have the chance to taste delicious chocolates and win a selection of prizes.

"What’s more, visitors will be able to spin the wheel for a chance to win exciting prizes, including the iconic Monty Bojangles Persian Pink Cat Tin, and with a photobooth station also on site, visitors will also be able to walk away with a fun memento of their experience. Running for three days only, don’t miss your chance to experience the Montys magic.”

For more information about the event, visit the Monty Bojangles website.

Related topics:PortsmouthChocolateGunwharf QuaysGosportEmsworth