Award-winning confectionery brand Monty Bojangles has announced it will be taking over Gunwharf Quays for a “once-in-a-bite-time” experience from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29. The event, which has previously toured other UK cities but will be coming to Portsmouth for the first time next month, will be an opportunity for people to try a variety of luxury chocolates.

The Monty Bojangles taste-bud-tantalising pop-up will invite visitors into the brand’s magical world, with a full sensory experience designed to delight visitors with screens,

Visitors will have the chance to taste delicious chocolates and win a selection of prizes.

smoke, clouds, lazers, lights and more, enabling them to see, touch, smell and taste a selection of chocolatey truffle treats.

The fully immersive experience will bring the brand’s flavours to life, with an opportunity to try award-winning truffles such as Choccy Scoffy, Flutter Scotch, Cocoa Nib Nights, Orange Angelical, Caramel Haze, Berry Bubbly and Pretzel Parade.

A Monty Bojangles spokesperson said: “Located at Gunwharf Quays, the fantastical Monty Bojangles big top will see a mix of dairy and vegan truffles on offer, ensuring there’s something for everyone at the pop-up.

"What’s more, visitors will be able to spin the wheel for a chance to win exciting prizes, including the iconic Monty Bojangles Persian Pink Cat Tin, and with a photobooth station also on site, visitors will also be able to walk away with a fun memento of their experience. Running for three days only, don’t miss your chance to experience the Montys magic.”