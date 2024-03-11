Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Willie the Boatman has joined the Powder Monkey crew after an asset and business sale to Southern Highlands Brewing, a Powder Monkey Group company.The deal completed on March 11 and it will see the “Willies” brand continue alongside Powder Monkey and Southern Highlands brands in Australia. This new deal follows on the merger of Southern Highlands Brewing into the Gosport, UK, based Powder Monkey Group in September last year.

Legendary Australian craft beer pioneer Pat McInerney is being appointed the general manager of the consolidated Group in Australia with a plan to centralise operations and leverage the combined brewing, sales and marketing teams. The current Willie the Boatman St Peters brewpub will become the new home for Powder Monkey Australia serving the beers that all three brands offer. Plans are also afoot for a second Brewpub in 2024, most likely in Southwest Sydney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group director Ben Twomey said: “Our merger last year with Powder Monkey provided us a solid corporate structure in Australia and access to capital – acquisition was always and will continue to be part of the plan. In terms of this purchase the real key to me was the alignment and rapport between Pat and myself, it’s going to be a fun ride”.

Pat McInerney said: “I’m excited to be working with Ben and the Powder Monkey Group. There is a defined and tangible business plan with this Group which provides a great route for Willie the Boatman to sail into the future. I can already see the benefits of working with like-minded industry players.”