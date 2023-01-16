Bottles of the energy drink remain as popular as ever, with shops quickly selling out of the drinks whenever it hits the shelves. It is the first time the YouTube stars have collaborated on a project and the hype doesn’t seem to be dying down.

KSI claimed in a podcast interviews on The Fellas that supermarket employees are sneaking Prime out of stores for themselves to sell online. Prices for the energy drink have fluctuated but remain well above the £1.99 retail price.

If you’re looking to buy some Prime yourself, or to purchase it for your child or friend, here is everything you need to know.

What is Prime?

Prime is an energy drink geared towards replacing electrolytes and giving customers a B vitamin boost after a workout. KSI and Logan Paul have been rivals in the YouTube scene, with boxing matches between the pair selling out arenas and netting millions of pounds in pay-per-view and sponsorship revenue.

This is the first project both the celebrities have collaborated on. There are seven flavours of PRIME on the the drink’s website.

Here's where you can buy Prime in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Michael Gillen.

These include Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape and Orange. They sell in packs of 12 and individually. It also contains 10 per cent coconut water and antioxidants.

Where can I buy it in Portsmouth?

The energy drink has been previously hard to get your hands on. When it went on sale in Aldi stores across the UK, they were gone from the shelves within minutes.

Asda are continuing to sell Prime in all of its flavours at the regular retail price. The supermarket has confirmed customers are only allowed to buy up to three bottles.

A spokesperson said: ‘Asda is still stocking all six flavours of Prime including Blue Raspberry, Grape, Ice Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange and Tropical Punch and Meta Moon. There are no immediate plans for this to change.’

In the Portsmouth area, locations which sell Prime include Fratton, Leigh Park, Newgate Lane and Gosport. There is also an online website app which shows you the nearest location people can purchase Prime.

Fans can also access a tracker app which reveals which stores across the UK have stock. It costs 89p to download, but codes to access the application for free are regularly shared on the Prime Tracker UK twitter account.

The drink is also to have been known to be stocked in convenience stores. One shop advertising the drinks is the Premier store in London Road, Hilsea. Costco has also announced they will be stocking the viral hydration beverage.

Fans can get their hands on crates of 12 bottles for £18.58, £1.55 each. The nearest Costco to Portsmouth is in Regents Park Road, Southampton. Aldi have previously sold Prime in their special buys section, but they have now sold out. It is unclear whether they will return to the discount store.