Videos of people buying packs in lots of different flavours have been flooding social media. In Portsmouth, drinks sold out quickly whenever they have hit the shelves in Asda and Aldi, with several listings on Facebook Marketplace selling the product.

Customers have reportedly spent hundreds of pounds in some cases at a convenience store in Wakefield. Here is everything you need to know about PRIME and why it has taken the nation by storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is PRIME?

PRIME is an energy drink geared towards replacing electrolytes and giving customers a B vitamin boost after a workout. KSI and Logan Paul have been rivals in the YouTube scene, with boxing matches between the pair selling out arenas and netting millions of pounds in pay-per-view and sponsorship revenue.

This is the first project both the celebrities have collaborated on. There are seven flavours of PRIME on the the drink’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape and Orange. They sell in packs of 12 and individually. It also contains 10 per cent coconut water and antioxidants.

NOW READ: Energy drink by KSI and Logan Paul sells out at Portsmouth store within minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

PRIME has been an internet sensation and some are spending over the odds to buy it. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sales in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drink initially went on sale in Asda stores in Fratton, Leigh Park, Newgate Lane and Gosport. Due to the hype, they were barely on the shelves by the time they were sold out.

They then went on sale in Aldi’s special buys section, priced at £1.99 a bottle. Customers were limited to purchasing one item per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drink reportedly sold out at the store in Gamble Road, North End, within minutes of going on sale. Staff opened the store at 8am and they were completely sold out by 8.15am.

What is Wakey Wines and why have people been buying PRIME there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the hype around the hydration drink only increasing, many customers have gone above and beyond to get their hands on it. Videos have been going viral on TikTok of customers buying PRIME at the convenience store Wakefield Wines, colloquially known as ‘Wakey Wines’.

Their TokTok page got to 500,000 followers, with people reportedly travelling hundreds of miles to buy products from them. One family was filmed after ‘spending £1000’ on packs, with similar videos getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Mohammad Azar Nazir received backlash from KSI himself after selling new PRIME energy drink cans to a woman for £1,200 and sharing the video on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapper screamed at his viewers to ‘stop buying PRIME at these prices!’. Wakey Wines has now been banned from the platform, after claiming they were the only shop in England to be selling the cans – at £100 each.

Mr Nazir said on Instagram: ‘There is a well known influencer trying to tarnish my business. I have now been banned off TikTok at 500k I've been working so hard for this.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much is it selling for in Portsmouth?

Listings for the drink within 10km of Portsmouth vary on Facebook Marketplace. Depending on the flavour, they are selling for £4 to £10 a bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad