Prime: Where you can buy KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drink in Portsmouth and Hampshire
As the craze for Prime continues more stores across Portsmouth have started stocking the hydration drink – here is everywhere you can find it.
Sainsbury’s have officially joined the hype in the Portsmouth and surrounding areas after adding their stores to the list of places in the city that stock Prime.
The hydration drink launched last year and since then it has been flying off of the supermarket shelves. Up until this week, Prime was only being sold in Asda and a handful of convenience stores in the city, but Sainsbury’s have been added to the list giving customers more of a chance to get their hands on the drink.
Sainsbury’s
Fitzherbert Road, Portsmouth, England PO6 1RR 91-93 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, England PO1 1BQ 5-7 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, England PO1 2RY Hambledon Road Waterlooville, Hampshire, England PO7 7UL Bella Mews 196-204 Albert Road, Southsea, England PO4 0JT 77-79 Palmerston Road, Southsea, England PO5 3PP Broadcut, Fareham, England PO16 8SU 12 Mengham Road, Hayling Island, England PO11 9BL
ASDA
The Bridge Shopping Centre Somers Road North, Portsmouth, England, PO1 1SL Larchwood Avenue Bedhampton, Havant, England, PO9 3QW Portland Road, Waterlooville, England, PO7 7XR Cranbourne Ind Est - Dock Road, Gosport, England, PO12 1SH Speedfields Park Newgate Lane, Fareham, England, PO14 1TT