Sainsbury’s have officially joined the hype in the Portsmouth and surrounding areas after adding their stores to the list of places in the city that stock Prime.

The hydration drink launched last year and since then it has been flying off of the supermarket shelves. Up until this week, Prime was only being sold in Asda and a handful of convenience stores in the city, but Sainsbury’s have been added to the list giving customers more of a chance to get their hands on the drink.