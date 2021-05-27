Edale, which is based in Solent Way, Whiteley, has been making presses for more than 75 years but recently has seen incredible growth.

Despite the pandemic, the firm has reported a busy year and it has been exporting its printing and packaging machines all over the world.

To cope with demand the firm has increased its workforce by 20 per cent and it hopes to grow even further.

James Boughton is MD of Edale. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100521-16)

Managing director James Boughton said: ‘Edale are designers and manufacturers of special purpose machinery for producing print and packaging. We sell these machines all around the world - more than 50 per cent of our business is in export.

‘We are reporting a very good story for our local area as throughout this pandemic we have seen an increased of 100 per cent in our sales and so far this year we have increased our employers by about 15 and we are expecting to recruit another 20 more people throughout this year.’

Edale has 75 years’ experience, as notarised in the official ‘register’, but it is thought that the firm’s roots span 100 years, to the company’s origins in the 1920s when it was the engineering division of Imperial Tobacco.

James Boughton is MD of Edale, Unit 1-3 Lavenham Business Park, Whiteley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100521-19)

In the last 10 years, it has evolved its range of presses and collaborated with major world-renowned design and manufacturing teams to deliver cutting edge innovation.

It has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Canon, Fujifilm, ABG, AGFA and FFEI.

Louise Bailey​, business development manager, said that despite the challenges of the pandemic, Edale was proud to be a successful British manufacturer.

She said: ‘We have had the craziest year It has been so busy and we have excelled in what we do.

‘We are proud to be a great British manufacturer.’

The firm hopes to build and develop new partnerships worldwide and continue to innovate, customise and provide solutions to the printing sector.

It also hopes the continued growth in the printing industry and specifically in the carton market, will in turn help it to grow due to its single-pass flexo and flatbed die-cutting technology which it has developed in collaboration with carton printers.

