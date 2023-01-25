Menopause Matters kicked off with a management awareness course run by a specialist and attended by LLP members from Vail Williams, whose offices include Portsmouth.

It will continue throughout 2023 with a range of initiatives, including practical support, a menopause 'first aid kit' for each office and a wider awareness programme for all staff.

Left, Tanya Horscroft, learning and development manager at Vail Williams, is organising the firm’s Menopause Matters campaign. Right, Nicola Green, a specialist in menopause awareness for the workplace, is helping to deliver the Menopause Matters campaign Picture from Vail Williams / Deep South Media

The campaign comes as the Government rejects proposals from the Women and Equalities Committee for ‘menopause leave’ pilot schemes and changes to the Equality Act to make menopause a ‘protected characteristic’.

Tanya Horscroft, learning and development manager at Vail Williams, said: ‘As an Investors in People Gold accredited company it was important to us that we embraced this topic.

‘Without knowledge, understanding is almost impossible. The awareness course was deployed to help build stronger relationships via compassionate understanding and expanded comprehension of the issue.’

Menopausal symptoms affect 75 per cent of women and a survey by the British Menopause Society revealed that 45 per cent of respondents felt these symptoms had a negative impact on their work.

Another survey, by People Management, reported that 18 per cent of women surveyed, were looking to leave their jobs because of their symptoms.

Tanya added: ‘Knowing it will affect people within our business, we are committed to developing awareness around this issue and supporting our women throughout this often-tumultuous stage of their lives.’

The first awareness course was carried out by Nicola Green Consultancy – a Dorset-based specialist in menopause awareness for the workplace.

She said: ‘I am always inspired to work with organisations who understand the need to address and support menopause in their workplace, but often do not know where to start.

‘In order to retain and support employees, whose lives maybe, directly or indirectly, impacted by the varying stages of menopause; it is of paramount importance that managers have some knowledge and understanding of this topic.’

Following on from the success of the pilot, Vail Williams is working on a range of wider menopause initiatives.

