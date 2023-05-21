News you can trust since 1877
Pubs in Portsmouth: The Sir Loin of Beef in Southsea reveals 'floor to ceiling' makeover and will allow children and dogs inside

A Southsea pub has recently undergone a ‘floor to ceiling’ makeover – and its owners have taken other steps to bring it ‘up to speed’.

By Joe Buncle
Published 21st May 2023, 10:03 BST

The Sir Loin of Beef at 152 Highland Road, Southsea, completely revamped its interior earlier this month and will now allow customers to bring their dogs and children.

The pub, now owned by the team behind The Honest Politician, Porters and The One Eyed Dog, was closed for just under three weeks while renovations took shape. Business was carried out in a limited capacity from a tertiary bar at the back of the building.

Manager Callum Lindley, who took over the business last July, said: ‘It’s literally floor to ceiling. Before it was carpeted and very much had a classic pub style with old leather chairs and wallpaper. Since then, everything had been done.’

‘The outside of the pub has been painted and sign-written, we’ve got new flooring, new furniture, plastering, cladding and the toilets have been done. Everything you can think of. They bought the pub and just wanted to decorate it in the style the like.’

Woodwork in the bar was carried out by local carpenter Harley Woods. The vision behind the refurbishment was driven by co-owner Sarah Collis.

Callum added: ‘I guess her style was kind of going for something a little bit upmarket. Something comfortable still, keeping the comfy chair and getting sofas in – just bringing it up to speed a bit.

‘It’s always been seen as a regulars bar. We’ve had a fresh lick of paint and we now let dogs and kids in, which wasn’t a thing before. We’ve invested in keeping this pub here for another 50 years or so. People love the decor and that money is going into the local area.’

