Pubs in Portsmouth: See inside The Southsea Lounge in Palmerston Road after opening attended by former Portsmouth FC goalkeeper Alan Knight

Southsea has welcomed a new bar which promises to bring a ‘London vibe’ to Portsmouth and suit a ‘mature’ clientele.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th May 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 10:28 BST

The Southsea Lounge officially opened at 93 Palmerston Road, Southsea yesterday with a ceremony attended by former Portsmouth FC goalkeeper Alan ‘Legend’ Knight.

The bar aims to be a ‘community’ pub operation and has already begun developing relationships with other local businesses like Buckwells of Southsea and Broadway Coffee Roasters. Speaking ahead of the opening, co-owner and general manager Joel Wheeler shared his belief that a venue aimed at the over-25 market is ‘just what Southsea needs’ following the closure of Kingsley’s last year.

Joel said: ‘When we lost Kingsley’s, I felt that the older generation in Southsea lost their place to go. We’re the last bar to get the sunshine, which is good for some people, and we’re looking to have pop-up bars throughout the summer when festivals are on. It’s been a long time coming and I think it’s just what Southsea needs at the minute.

‘We are going to be a community bar and eatery for mature clientele, serving the community. We will be working with local businesses in Portsmouth such as Broadway Coffee Roasters, who designed our coffee blend, Buckwells butchers who will be providing some of the meat for our lunch menu and breakfast menu.

‘We will be giving Sunday afternoon entertainment to the public, working with charities like Help For Heroes, Portsmouth Pride and more throughout the year.’

Now open for its first weekend of trade, the venue serves a range of cocktails and locally sourced food and is decked out in a black and gold decor. The site was formerly home to Cha Chas and subsequently Dizzy’s Bar.

Pictured from left, Maria Jenner, business co-owner, Jacob Martin, Maria's step grandson, Alan Knight and Joel Wheeler, business partner and general manager.

