Race for Life: Portchester woman Hanna Doswell celebrated by friends in Pretty Muddy challenge after tragic death

A group of friends came together to complete a charity race in memory of a young woman who died – with a touching personal tribute.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 07:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 07:10 BST

Hanna Doswell, from Portchester, died suddenly last year from a phaeochromocytoma, a rare tumour of the adrenal glands which can become cancerous. She suffered a heart failure as a result and died in June 2022.

Seven of Hanna’s close friends took part in the Race for Life Pretty Muddy challenge on Southsea Common on Saturday morning (July 1) wearing t-shirts bearing her picture and, on the back, the phrase ‘Forever 22. Five and drive b******’. The quote was a favourite saying of Hanna’s and the team each did five shots before the race as a nod to it.

Friends of Hanna Doswell ahead of the Pretty Muddy challenge.
Friends of Hanna Doswell ahead of the Pretty Muddy challenge.
Ruby Harkin, who organised the team, added: ‘We’re running for Hanna. She passed away a year ago last week at 22 years old. She was our best friend and today is just for her and everyone else who has lost somebody.

‘She always said “five and drive b******”. We actually did five shots before we started, in honour of Hanna.’

Ruby added that she wished the best of luck to other participants.

Hanna’s illness came on suddenly and her death devastated those who knew her.

Friends of Hanna Doswell ahead of the Pretty Muddy challenge.
Friends of Hanna Doswell ahead of the Pretty Muddy challenge.
Hanna’s mother Clare Doswell said: ‘We didn’t know she had it. She had some problems with her health and was taken in hospital – we didn’t find out until after she had passed. It’s amazing and they have raised quite a lot of money as well. Hanna would be really proud of them all.’

You can donate to the teams Cancer Research fundraiser here.

