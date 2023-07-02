Race for Life: Portchester woman Hanna Doswell celebrated by friends in Pretty Muddy challenge after tragic death
Hanna Doswell, from Portchester, died suddenly last year from a phaeochromocytoma, a rare tumour of the adrenal glands which can become cancerous. She suffered a heart failure as a result and died in June 2022.
NOW READ: Race for Life: 42 pictures of people getting stuck in to the Pretty Muddy obstacle course on Southsea Common
Seven of Hanna’s close friends took part in the Race for Life Pretty Muddy challenge on Southsea Common on Saturday morning (July 1) wearing t-shirts bearing her picture and, on the back, the phrase ‘Forever 22. Five and drive b******’. The quote was a favourite saying of Hanna’s and the team each did five shots before the race as a nod to it.
Ruby Harkin, who organised the team, added: ‘We’re running for Hanna. She passed away a year ago last week at 22 years old. She was our best friend and today is just for her and everyone else who has lost somebody.
‘She always said “five and drive b******”. We actually did five shots before we started, in honour of Hanna.’
Ruby added that she wished the best of luck to other participants.
Hanna’s illness came on suddenly and her death devastated those who knew her.
Hanna’s mother Clare Doswell said: ‘We didn’t know she had it. She had some problems with her health and was taken in hospital – we didn’t find out until after she had passed. It’s amazing and they have raised quite a lot of money as well. Hanna would be really proud of them all.’
NOW READ: Peter Crouch: Former Portsmouth FC footballer sends message of support to boy, 7, undergoing cancer treatment
You can donate to the teams Cancer Research fundraiser here.