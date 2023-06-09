News you can trust since 1877
Rapscallions in Southsea : Serving food, cocktails and rum fit for Portsmouth's would-be pirates

If you take a step through the door of Rapscallions in Southsea then be prepared as you will be transported into a land of pirates – and rum.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 19:56 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:56 BST

Rapscallions, which is located in Osborne Road, opened up in 2021 and the immersive bar offers ‘scoundrels, rouges and rascals’ something a bit different on a night out with its rum, cocktails and fantastic food front and centre of its offerings.

The bar offers a range of captain cocktails which are named after famous pirates including Anne Bonny and Charles Vane, as well as an extensive offering of a sailor’s favourite drink – rum. Rapscallions also has a food menu which features classics renamed to fit in with the experience – on the menu, customers will find pirate hog roast, Blackbeard’s treasure and the fully loaded buccaneer pizza.

SEE ALSO: Immersive horror bar and restaurant named Ripper and Co Southsea will be coming to Portsmouth

Locals and would-be pirates flock to the bar on a night out because of the unusual immersive experience that is served up.

Naahzat Mozumder, the assistant general manager, said: ‘It is really interesting to see how when we first started working here it is a smaller venue and we didn’t know how much potential it actually could hold and for us to be smashing targets every single week is super awesome.’

Zak Brown, the general manager, said: ‘I think it is all down to our customer service and the way we approach our guests when they walk in. Service is our number one priority and I think we do it better than anyone else in Portsmouth.

People love the theatre. I think the best thing is the freedom that we have here as well, being able to add to and create the menu and then deliver it and people tend to love it.’

Click here to book a table at Rapscallions.

ALSO READ: The Tenth Hole in Southsea - Serving some the best cakes - and mac and cheese - in Portsmouth

Rapscallions in Osborne Road, Southsea, is a recommended place to visit in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (080623-5016)

Rapscallions in Osborne Road, Southsea, is a recommended place to visit in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (080623-5010)

Rapscallions in Osborne Road, Southsea, is a recommended place to visit in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (080623-5008)

Rapscallions in Osborne Road, Southsea, is a recommended place to visit in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Zak Brown, general manager and Naahzat Mozumder, assistant general manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (080623-5006)

