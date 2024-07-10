Readers describe Waterlooville as 'ghost town' following Halfords announcement - closure date confirmed
Halfords, located in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, has confirmed that it will be permanently closing its doors from next month. The store will be closing on Friday, August 9 and a spokesperson has said that the company is ‘working hard to support all’ of the staff affected. This closure comes as a Winchester Halfords also closed its doors on July 5.
Readers have reacted to the closure announcement with one saying: “Waterlooville is now a ghost town very upsetting to see. But that’s life now.”
Another reader said: “Waterlooville will be ghost town in future.” Halfords spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Halfords Waterlooville store will be permanently closing. We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues roles at alternative locations.
“We’d like to thank all our customers for their support of the Halfords Waterlooville store and look forward to welcoming them at our Halfords Havant and Portsmouth stores located within a 15 minutes drive."
Havant Borough Council is currently developing a regeneration master plan for the Waterlooville town centre in a bid to encourage growth and make improvements to the local economy. As part of the regeneration scheme, plans consist of a new park and green spaces as well the improvement of the aesthetics of the town centre. There is also work being done to encourage businesses to move into vacant shopfronts in the centre and work is already in progress to construct residential flats above commercial units in Wellington Way. An update regarding the regeneration plan for Waterlooville will take place tonight (July 10) at the Waterlooville Community Centre. For more information about the scheme, click here.
