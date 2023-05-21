Recommended restaurants in Portsmouth: Popular Greek venue El Greco run taking Southsea by storm
El Greco is making waves with customers in Southsea through its delectable cuisine and traditional dancing.
The restaurant opened to a lot of fanfare in Bellevue Terrace last September. Experienced restaurateur Kristos Serani, who has previously owned a food outlet in his native Rhodes, moved to Portsmouth with his family and said he’s been happy ever since El Greco launched eight months ago.
He told The News: ‘I’m happy here in Southsea because I’m near the sea. It’s very important to me because I was by the water for many years in Greece.
‘My idea for opening the restaurant was to bring a piece of Greece to Portsmouth.’ El Greco offers a range of sumptuous Mediterranean cuisine including an array of started from Spetsofai (Greek sausage in tomato sauce) and shrimps Saganaki.
Mr Serani’s particular favourites are the steamed mussels and fresh fish meze dishes. Another signature dish is the Lamb Kleftiko – slow cooked meat with potatoes, garlic, tomato, feta and thyme.
‘We make very special Kleftiko, which can be made in different ways, but here we make it with lamb, vegetables and Greek feta,’ he said. ‘It is very special when my chef makes it.’
Mr Serani said customers can now be served outside and enjoy the summer weather – with others being able to partake in dancing. He added: ‘We have days where if there are big tables, we get them involved in trying Greek dancing.
‘We get them fully involved after the food and drink. We have sunshine now, the customers have supported us and I’m sure they’ll come again soon. They’ll always have a great atmosphere.’