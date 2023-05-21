News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Recommended restaurants in Portsmouth: Popular Greek venue El Greco run taking Southsea by storm

El Greco is making waves with customers in Southsea through its delectable cuisine and traditional dancing.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st May 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 16:28 BST

The restaurant opened to a lot of fanfare in Bellevue Terrace last September. Experienced restaurateur Kristos Serani, who has previously owned a food outlet in his native Rhodes, moved to Portsmouth with his family and said he’s been happy ever since El Greco launched eight months ago.

He told The News: ‘I’m happy here in Southsea because I’m near the sea. It’s very important to me because I was by the water for many years in Greece.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: El Greco opens to 'amazing atmosphere' in Southsea

Staff at El Greco, Kristo Serani, Nikolaos Zarkadas, Entela Serani and Vaggelis Banos with their signature dish, Lamb Kleftiko. Picture: Habibur RahmanStaff at El Greco, Kristo Serani, Nikolaos Zarkadas, Entela Serani and Vaggelis Banos with their signature dish, Lamb Kleftiko. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Staff at El Greco, Kristo Serani, Nikolaos Zarkadas, Entela Serani and Vaggelis Banos with their signature dish, Lamb Kleftiko. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

‘My idea for opening the restaurant was to bring a piece of Greece to Portsmouth.’ El Greco offers a range of sumptuous Mediterranean cuisine including an array of started from Spetsofai (Greek sausage in tomato sauce) and shrimps Saganaki.

Mr Serani’s particular favourites are the steamed mussels and fresh fish meze dishes. Another signature dish is the Lamb Kleftiko – slow cooked meat with potatoes, garlic, tomato, feta and thyme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We make very special Kleftiko, which can be made in different ways, but here we make it with lamb, vegetables and Greek feta,’ he said. ‘It is very special when my chef makes it.’

SEE ALSO: Recommended restaurants – Becketts in Southsea

The popular Lamb Kleftiko which Mr Serani says is extremely popular. Picture: Habibur RahmanThe popular Lamb Kleftiko which Mr Serani says is extremely popular. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The popular Lamb Kleftiko which Mr Serani says is extremely popular. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mr Serani said customers can now be served outside and enjoy the summer weather – with others being able to partake in dancing. He added: ‘We have days where if there are big tables, we get them involved in trying Greek dancing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We get them fully involved after the food and drink. We have sunshine now, the customers have supported us and I’m sure they’ll come again soon. They’ll always have a great atmosphere.’

Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouthGreeceRhodes