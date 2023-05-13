The restaurant, on Bellevue Terrace, has maintained its reputation for being one to beat in the city centre and continues to wow people with their menus.

With a new menu recently launched to get in the summer spirits, the restaurant is a recommended favourite amongst the locals and is a must if you are visiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering up a range of delicious food from thyme and rosemary infused lamb neck to ham hock and smoked mozzarella croquettes, there is something for everyone – and to make things even better, they have a sublime desert menu.

Jack Sencherey-Evans, head chef at Becketts, Southsea.

If you are someone that has a sweet tooth, then look no further because the new dessert menu is mouth watering – summer berry pavlova, banoffee and pecan pie and double chocolate brownie are just a few things currently on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They offer 2 for 1 on selected cocktails from Tuesday to Friday between 5pm to 7pm and they also have a long list of other alcoholic beverages that they currently serve.

Not only does the restaurant sit in good stead with locals, but it also appeared on national television when it was featured on channel 4’s Four in a Bed where the team showcased, not only their bedrooms upstairs, but also their food.

Becketts is one of the recommended places to go in Southsea if you are looking for an evening out with quality food.

The restaurant has also received a 4.5 rating on Google with 550 reviews with many people expressing their love for Portsmouth’s hidden gem.

Advertisement Hide Ad