News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Recommended restaurants in Portsmouth: Becketts in Southsea is a popular dining choice and even made an appearance on Four in a Bed

Becketts is one of Southsea’s most popular restaurants and it is known for serving high end, quality food.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 17:21 BST

The restaurant, on Bellevue Terrace, has maintained its reputation for being one to beat in the city centre and continues to wow people with their menus.

With a new menu recently launched to get in the summer spirits, the restaurant is a recommended favourite amongst the locals and is a must if you are visiting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Offering up a range of delicious food from thyme and rosemary infused lamb neck to ham hock and smoked mozzarella croquettes, there is something for everyone – and to make things even better, they have a sublime desert menu.

Jack Sencherey-Evans, head chef at Becketts, Southsea.Jack Sencherey-Evans, head chef at Becketts, Southsea.
Jack Sencherey-Evans, head chef at Becketts, Southsea.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: The Akash in Southsea is a recommended restaurant amongst many - here is why

If you are someone that has a sweet tooth, then look no further because the new dessert menu is mouth watering – summer berry pavlova, banoffee and pecan pie and double chocolate brownie are just a few things currently on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They offer 2 for 1 on selected cocktails from Tuesday to Friday between 5pm to 7pm and they also have a long list of other alcoholic beverages that they currently serve.

Not only does the restaurant sit in good stead with locals, but it also appeared on national television when it was featured on channel 4’s Four in a Bed where the team showcased, not only their bedrooms upstairs, but also their food.

Becketts is one of the recommended places to go in Southsea if you are looking for an evening out with quality food.Becketts is one of the recommended places to go in Southsea if you are looking for an evening out with quality food.
Becketts is one of the recommended places to go in Southsea if you are looking for an evening out with quality food.

The restaurant has also received a 4.5 rating on Google with 550 reviews with many people expressing their love for Portsmouth’s hidden gem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, or to book a table, click here.

Related topics:BeckettsPortsmouthSouthseaGoogle