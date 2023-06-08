Achuthan Leelaratnam, who runs the Rodizio Grill Brazillian Steakhouse in Wickham Road, Fareham, said that he only became aware of the listing earlier this week and has been actively trying to get his business removed from the page for fear it will harm trade.

Despite the information on the government website, which was last updated on May 24 and at time of writing still shows the business as having been fined, Achuthan recieved a ‘No Action Notice’ in November last year. The letter, seen by The News, states: ‘you are not liable for a civil penalty under section 15 of the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006.’

The Rodizio Grill in Wickam Road.

Achuthan claims the initial Immigration Enforcement investigation about due to a clerical error resulting from mix-up between the names of employees and managers in paperwork.

Achutan said: ‘We have a letter saying it’s all cleared. I’m assuming, because there was a name confusion of the ownership, that’s probably why they didn’t generate the letter for the other one. They didn’t send me any information about charges or a fine or anything.’