News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire: 11 restaurants we have lost this year including Restaurant 27 and Belmont Kitchen

The city has welcomed a raft of exciting new businesses this year so far – but we have also said goodbye to some beloved eateries.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.

Small, independent restaurants and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good.

NOW READ: 13 of the city's best restaurants as chosen by our readers including The Akash and Sakura

Here are 11 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in Portsmouth this year:

Related topics:RestaurantsRestaurantPortsmouthHampshireCovid-19Brexit