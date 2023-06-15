News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker spotted in Portsmouth ahead of headline Isle of Wight festival performance

A Britpop legend was spotted in Portsmouth yesterday evening – boarding the ferry ahead of the Isle of Wight Festival.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read

Jarvis Cocker, frontman of the Sheffield rock band Pulp, travelled through the city along with his fellow performers on his way to the major live music event. Pulp boarded the FastCat ferry from Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday, June 14.

NOW READ: Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams announced as headliners, acts, tickets, when, dates

The band will play a headline performance tomorrow night at 10.20pm.

Jarvis Cocker making the cross to the Isle of Wight from Portsmouth.Jarvis Cocker making the cross to the Isle of Wight from Portsmouth.
Jarvis Cocker making the cross to the Isle of Wight from Portsmouth.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jarvis posed for a photograph with a member of Wightlink’s Ryde team during his journey.

For more information about this year’s festival – and a full list of who will appear, read more here.

Related topics:Jarvis CockerPulpPortsmouthIsle of WightPortsmouth HarbourSheffield