Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker spotted in Portsmouth ahead of headline Isle of Wight festival performance
A Britpop legend was spotted in Portsmouth yesterday evening – boarding the ferry ahead of the Isle of Wight Festival.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Jarvis Cocker, frontman of the Sheffield rock band Pulp, travelled through the city along with his fellow performers on his way to the major live music event. Pulp boarded the FastCat ferry from Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday, June 14.
The band will play a headline performance tomorrow night at 10.20pm.
Jarvis posed for a photograph with a member of Wightlink’s Ryde team during his journey.