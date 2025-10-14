A maritime union has hailed a “successful outcome” with their dispute with Wightlink coming to an end after the ferry operator withdrew its proposed restructuring plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union had stated that the changes would make ships less safe, undermine vital services and put pressure on staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following talks, a resolution has been found with Wightlink withdrawing the proposal, which also included closing onboard retail overnight and reducing crew levels across vessels.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “This is a successful outcome for RMT members at Wightlink who stood together and showed the company they would not accept threats to their jobs or safety.

"RMT is always prepared to engage in genuine talks about improvements, but we will never accept changes that put jobs or safety on the line."

RMT have cancelled a planned strike ballot after Wightlink withdrew proposals to cut up to 50 roles. | Picture: Tony Weaver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wightlink proposals were part of a five-year company strategy to modernise and improve the business. It has agreed to ongoing discussions with the RMT to find improvements for the long-term sustainability of the company and to ensure the best possible outcome for staff and passengers..

Wightlink CEO Katy Taylor said “We’re pleased that we have managed to reach this important step. We take our responsibility as a lifeline service seriously and we are doing everything we can to avoid industrial action as we know the impact it has on our customers.

“We will continue talks with the RMT and hope to agree a way forward for changes which are needed to further improve our services, increase flexibility and to add additional sailings.”