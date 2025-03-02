The search is on for lifeguards to join the RNLI in Portsmouth this summer to help keep beach-goers safe.

The RNLI is looking for lifeguards for the 2025 for three location across Southsea and Eastney in areas which are hotspots for water sports enthusiasts, with activities like windsurfing, paddleboarding and open water swimming.

The requirement for candidates is to be aged over 16, able to swim 400m in under 7½ minutes, run 200m under 40 seconds on a beach and swim 25 meters in 50 seconds. Roles last for the summer season, although many lifeguards use the comprehensive training as a springboard to a career in emergency or public services, or to find jobs abroad.

Lifeguard keeping watch over Southsea Beach | RNLI/Nathan Williams

Tom Ward, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Hampshire, West Sussex and Brighton, said: “RNLI lifeguards are at the forefront of the charity’s lifesaving work. Being an RNLI lifeguard is a rewarding and varied job. No two days are the same.

“There is so much opportunity for progression in the role, and you make a huge difference in your community by preventing potentially life-threatening situations. We are looking for people willing to learn and put their training into action to make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.”

Find out more here: jobs.rnli.org/vacancy/lifeguards-chichester-southsea-575328.html