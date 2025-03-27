Romsey housebuilder celebrates 5 Star industry accreditation for 13th consecutive year

The Home Builders Federation (HBF) has today announced that local housebuilder Croudace Homes, who is currently building its Wisteria Gate development in Romsey, has retained its status as a 5 Star Housebuilder for the 13th consecutive year.

The National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey is an independent poll carried out amongst new homes purchasers by the HBF and the National House Building Council (NHBC). To achieve a 5 Star Rating, over 90% of customers must recommend that their friends buy a home; this year, more than 94% of Croudace homeowners surveyed agreed with this statement.

Adrian Watts, Chief Executive Officer at Croudace, comments: “Croudace is in the early stages of an ambitious growth plan that will nearly double our housing output over the next year, and help us play our part in accelerating the delivery of new homes. As we increase our volume of homes, it is imperative that we do not compromise on customer experience or quality, something which we value greatly at Croudace.

"I am incredibly proud that we have retained our 5 Star Rating for an impressive 13 consecutive years, and this is a testament to each and every one of the team’s commitment to our customers.”

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the Home Builders Federation, says: “This year’s survey results highlight the industry’s absolute commitment to delivering high levels of customer service, and compare favourably to satisfaction levels seen in any other sectors or products.

"Customers are the ultimate judges of performance and so receiving such high scores based on their feedback alone is a significant achievement. These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire home-building workforce, from on-site teams to the boardroom."

Croudace is currently building its Wisteria Gate development in Romsey, offering a collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. The development is set in an enhanced landscape designed to protect and encourage wildlife and local species with the installation of wildlife boxes, including butterfly boxes and solitary bee hives.

Residents are well connected through the M3 and M27 motorways, and the nearby Romsey railway station with regular trains running to Southampton in 11 minutes, as well as Portsmouth and Cardiff, and Bristol.

Prices start from £ 499,950 for a four-bedroom terrace home with parking and an EV charging point.

To find out more about Croudace Homes or Wisteria Gate, visit the website.