Rona Sailing Project Charity Partner for Maritime UK Solent

As part of its prestigious annual awards Maritime UK Solent has announced Rona Sailing Project as its official charity partner.

The decision to partner with the Hampshire sail training organisation, which is run entirely by volunteers, was unveiled at the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024 Finalists’ Celebration held at Carnival House, Southampton, on Thursday 19 September.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Rona Sailing Project for the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024. Their work in nurturing young talent and promoting personal development aligns perfectly with our support for the Solent’s thriving maritime community. By working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of young people and ensuring a sustainable future for the maritime industry”.

The Rona Sailing Project, established in 1964, has a long history of providing transformative sailing experiences for young people, helping them develop crucial life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience. As the official charity partner, Rona Sailing Project will benefit from increased visibility and fundraising opportunities at the upcoming awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation within the Solent maritime sector.

Sarah Woodman, Director of the Rona Sailing Project, said: "We are honoured and very excited to be chosen as the charity partner for the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024. This partnership will help us to highlight the importance of youth development within the maritime sector, and we look forward to engaging with the maritime community, and continuing our mission to inspire and equip the next generation through the power of sailing".

The Maritime UK Solent Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 17 October at the Hilton Southampton Utilita Bowl, bringing together leading figures from across the Solent maritime sector to celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions. As the event's charity partner, Rona Sailing Project will be prominently featured in the evening, with opportunities for guests to learn more about their work and support them.

Find out more about the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024 and book tickets at www.muksolent.com.