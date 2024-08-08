Sadness as Halfords in Waterlooville prepares to close its doors - when?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Waterlooville Halfords, located in Hambledon Road, will be closing its doors on Friday, August 9. This comes as Winchester also bid farewell to the bike and care specialist store on July 5.
A Halfords spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Halfords Waterlooville store will be permanently closing. We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues roles at alternative locations.
“We’d like to thank all our customers for their support of the Halfords Waterlooville store and look forward to welcoming them at our Halfords Havant and Portsmouth stores located within a 15 minutes drive."
The news came as a shock to local residents who have previously described Waterlooville as a ‘ghost town’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.