A bike and car specialist store will be closing after the shocking announcement last month.

A Halfords spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Halfords Waterlooville store will be permanently closing. We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues roles at alternative locations.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for their support of the Halfords Waterlooville store and look forward to welcoming them at our Halfords Havant and Portsmouth stores located within a 15 minutes drive."

The news came as a shock to local residents who have previously described Waterlooville as a ‘ghost town’.