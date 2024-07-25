Halfords is getting ready to close one of its Hampshire stores following an announcement earlier this month.

The Waterlooville Halfords, located in Hambledon Road, will be closing its doors in two weeks time with the closure due to happen on Friday, August 9. This comes as Winchester also bid farewell to the bike and care specialist store on July 5. A Halfords spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Halfords Waterlooville store will be permanently closing. We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues roles at alternative locations.