Sales executive from Peter Cooper Volkswagen wins national ‘Network Star’ Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harry Cooper, a Sales Executive at Peter Cooper Volkswagen, has been named Volkswagen Network Star of 2024, a prestigious recognition award celebrating exceptional contributions across Volkswagen sites nationwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Network Stars program recognises employees who go above and beyond to deliver outstanding customer experiences. Harry impressed the Volkswagen Network Sales leadership team with his passion for the brand and his innovative approach to connecting with customers. Known as ‘Volks Harry’ on social media, he has amassed nearly 44,000 followers across his platforms, sharing his love for Volkswagen and creating an engaging, informative, and entertaining space for car enthusiasts.

Darren Cooper, Managing Director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, added: "We are incredibly proud of Harry’s achievements. His dedication to delivering exceptional customer service, coupled with his ability to connect with people through his social media presence, makes him a true asset to the team. Harry exemplifies the values and spirit of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, and this award is well-deserved recognition of his hard work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren continued: "Our business and the brands we represent deserve the best people in the industry. We strive to develop talent like Harry’s, as you immediately feel their positive impact in every sense. We’re fortunate to have some very special people within our organisation and our success is driven by our people, and Harry is the epitome of this."

Harry Cooper accepting award

With his extensive product knowledge, approachable demeanour, and passion for all things Volkswagen, Harry has become a trusted advisor to customers on their car-buying journeys, as have many of the Peter Cooper sales teams. The Group is well known for its excellent customer experience and strong family values and this is yet another example of the outstanding individuals driving its mission forward.