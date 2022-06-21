Joined by special guest, Major Denise Cooper from the Salvation Army, charity volunteers, staff and visitors attended the opening of the second Salvation Army charity shop in Southsea at Albert Road on Monday.

Major Cooper, who is responsible for helping local churches develop mission opportunities, cut the ribbon to mark the store’s grand opening and shared a bible reading on the sacrifices of the community.

The new child-friendly shop will provide a ‘connecting place’ for families who need a listening ear, activities like story time, a children’s dance and music group and will sell a mixture of affordable, good quality items.

Ribbon cutting at the new children's charity shop.

This includes nursery equipment, children’s toys, school uniforms and clothing.

Major Carol Young from The Salvation Army in Southsea, said: ‘It's got a dual purpose. We're building relationships with some of our customers. Some mums are popping in and having a chat. We've had some people pop in who don't have English as their first language. It's helpful for them to come and engage with us and it starts to help them feel part of the community.

‘The shop is a connecting place.

The interior of the new Salvation Army children's charity shop in Southsea.

‘We felt it's a positive thing to have a shop that's very child friendly.

‘Children can go and sit and play in the corner if they want to. The additional thing is that we can respond to the needs our customers have. We're a listening ear.’