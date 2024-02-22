News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Scene of utter devastation following the fire at The Osborne View in Hill Head near Fareham

Smoke has filled Hill Head this morning in the wake of a devastating fire which has destroyed the much-loved The Osborne View Hotel.
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:24 GMT
The scene of devastation at The Osborne View

Fire crews remain on the scene this morning with roads in the area closed following the fire which started at around 2.30am this morning. Staff evacuated and no guests were staying in the hotel. Residents nearby are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

