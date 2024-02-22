WATCH: Scene of utter devastation following the fire at The Osborne View in Hill Head near Fareham
Smoke has filled Hill Head this morning in the wake of a devastating fire which has destroyed the much-loved The Osborne View Hotel.
Fire crews remain on the scene this morning with roads in the area closed following the fire which started at around 2.30am this morning. Staff evacuated and no guests were staying in the hotel. Residents nearby are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
