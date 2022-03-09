S&D Sparkles’ host successful open day for Havant store against all odds

Sian Stott, 31, and Donald Price, 30, opened their new venue for S&D Sparkles, in Market Parade on March 5.

Since its initial launch during lockdown 2020 the business, which sells rushed diamond home decor such as furniture and ornaments, has faced various hurdles leaving the owners unsure if they would be able to reopen.

‘When we first opened, there was no work and we took a leap of faith and just went for it,’ says Sian.

S&D Sparkles opening in Havant Caption: S&D Sparkles open their new shop in Havant Credit: Sian Stott

‘It really took off, we now have around 20,000 followers online.’

Sian and Donald’s previous store in Arundel Street in Landport, was forced to close in December 2021 after Fusion Students issued plans to knock down numbers 12 to 28 to make way for 591 student homes.

S&D Sparkles moved to Arundel Street in September 2020 and were promised the lease for at least a year, with the possibility of extension.

On November 30, Sian and Donald, along with at least three other independent businesses on the High Street, received an email giving them 30 days to vacate their properties.

‘We lost custom, we were closing but we didn’t know where we were relocating too,’ added Sian.

The family also suffered from an act of arson in April last year, when someone set fire to their house while Sian and her three children were still inside.

Sian, 31, said: ‘We’ve had a lot of strain put on us, we’ve had to move house because of the fire and then we were given a month to leave Arundel Street.’

‘After all the heartaches, tears and multiple breakdowns, the shop is now open,’ she added.

Despite their trials, the pair have opened their shop in Market Parade and are grateful for the support of their ‘loyal’ customers.

Mayor of Havant, Councillor Rosy Raines, attended the opening and was a great comfort to owner Sian: ‘She even brought me flowers and my children a big box of sweets, she stayed with us for around an hour and enjoyed our custom made cup cakes’

‘Now to look forward to the future and pray nothing bad is around the corner for us.’

