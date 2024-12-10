Isaac White, 19, and Grace Inns,18, from Purbrook opened Jolly Jellies in Wellington Way, Waterlooville on Saturday, December 7. The young entrepreneurs started the business online in February and have not looked back since.

When The News previously visited on the eve of their opening day, there was still a lot of work to be done, but through a long night of hard work they were ready for opening the next day. The shop is a welcome sight for many locals as it been just under a year since the last sweet shop in Waterlooville closed down.

Despite opening during Storm Darragh, lots of the community came out to visit. Isaac said: “So far we have had some amazing feedback and it is great to see lots of people from the community come in. We do a bit of everything, we serve pick and mix, and with Christmas coming up we have lots of gifts and stocking fillers. Overall we do a bit of everything and cater to the customer’s needs. Anything we don’t have, pop in and we can get order it for you.”

Jolly Jellies is one of a number of stores moving into Wellington Way as part of the developer’s, Questmap. and Havant Borough Council’s regeneration scheme. The likes of Mini Town, Balance Wellness Club, and Barbers Beauty Paws are now open, while a soft play cafe is set to open in 2025.

Here are 7 pictures inside Jolly Jellies:

Jolly Jellies Owner's Grace Inns, Isaac White and volunteer Archie show some of the sweets on offer at Jolly Jellies.

Jolly Jellies There is a wide range of stock available at the sweet shop.

Jolly Jellies Owners Grace and Isaac plan to continue putting the finishing touches to the store over Christmas.