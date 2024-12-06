Two young entrepreneurs are on the eve of opening their first shop having only started selling sweets from their home at the start of the year.

Isaac and Grace will be opening Jolly Jellies on Saturday in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. | Joe Williams

Isaac White, 19, and Grace Inns, 18, from Purbrook are opening Jolly Jellies in Wellington Way, Waterlooville on Saturday, December 7 at 10am. They have been working hard at building the business since February, attending events across the region and building a loyal customer base.

This weekend will see the next step of the businesses progress as they open their first physical store. It has been over a month of long hours and early morning finishes as they look to get the unit ready for opening day, with the help of Isaac’s dad.

The News visited them on Friday, December 6, to speak to the owners about the rise of Jolly Jellies and what customers can expect in the shop. With one more night of hard work to get the shop ready, the two were excited to be that much closer to opening the doors in their own local town centre.

Watch the video embedded in this article for the interview with Grace and Isaac ahead of the sweet shop’s opening.