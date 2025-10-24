Blue Army supporters now have a new place to pick up the latest kits as well retro shirts and outlet exclusives. The Pompey Store opened its pop-up store n Gunwharf Quays for the second year running on Friday, October 24.

The store is located behind the Fossil Thief and opposite The Old Customs House, with Callum Lang and Pompey mascot Nelson welcoming fans in the afternoon.

Mark Judges, Portsmouth FC’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Gunwharf Quays with the Pompey Pop-Up Shop. It’s a great chance to engage with fans in the city centre and showcase our new ranges, as well as provide outlet specific items, ahead of a busy festive period. Thanks to Nike, Just Sport, and the Gunwharf Quays team for their ongoing support.”

With the festive period approaching there will also be a Christmas range and the Official 2026 Portsmouth FC Calendar available.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Portsmouth Football Club back to Gunwharf Quays for another exciting pop-up store this Christmas – especially as the response from guests last year was phenomenal!

“As we head into the festive season, the store is the perfect addition to our line-up, offering an array of fantastic gifting options for Pompey fans of all ages.”

1 . Pompey pop-up Billy Warburton with his sons (l-r) Freddie, Ralphie and George, at the opening of the Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Pompey Store Nelson teddies at the new Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Pompey pop-up The Pompey Store opened on Friday, October 24 in Gunwharf Quays. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales