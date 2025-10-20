Delight for Pompey fans as exciting Gunwharf pop-up shop returns with exclusive outlet items
The Pompey store is returning to the shopping centre on Friday, October 24 at 10am with players and beloved mascot, Nelson, in attendance. As well as a chance to meet some of their heroes, fans will also be able to get their hands on exclusive outlet items which will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.
The store will be located behind the Fossil Thief and opposite The Old Customs House. The Championship club opened a pop-up store in Gunwharf in November 2024 for the first time, with the opening attracting a huge queue of fans.
Mark Judges, Portsmouth FC’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Gunwharf Quays with the Pompey Pop-Up Shop. It’s a great chance to engage with fans in the city centre and showcase our new ranges, as well as provide outlet specific items, ahead of a busy festive period. Thanks to Nike, Just Sport, and the Gunwharf Quays team for their ongoing support.”
Alongside the latest official merchandise, the pop-up’s dedicated outlet range will include previous-season replica shirts, training wear, and a selection of Nike products at discounted prices.
With the festive period approaching there will also be a Christmas range and the Official 2026 Portsmouth FC Calendar available.
At the store’s opening launch, Pompey players will be appearing for a signing session in-store with competitions and giveaways running throughout.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Portsmouth Football Club back to Gunwharf Quays for another exciting pop-up store this Christmas – especially as the response from guests last year was phenomenal!
“As we head into the festive season, the store is the perfect addition to our line-up, offering an array of fantastic gifting options for Pompey fans of all ages.”