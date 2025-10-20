A popular pop-up shop is returning to Gunwharf Quays this week in news that will delight Pompey Fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey store is returning to the shopping centre on Friday, October 24 at 10am with players and beloved mascot, Nelson, in attendance. As well as a chance to meet some of their heroes, fans will also be able to get their hands on exclusive outlet items which will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

The new Pompey Store in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Mike Cooter (011124)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Judges, Portsmouth FC’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Gunwharf Quays with the Pompey Pop-Up Shop. It’s a great chance to engage with fans in the city centre and showcase our new ranges, as well as provide outlet specific items, ahead of a busy festive period. Thanks to Nike, Just Sport, and the Gunwharf Quays team for their ongoing support.”

Alongside the latest official merchandise, the pop-up’s dedicated outlet range will include previous-season replica shirts, training wear, and a selection of Nike products at discounted prices.

With the festive period approaching there will also be a Christmas range and the Official 2026 Portsmouth FC Calendar available.

At the store’s opening launch, Pompey players will be appearing for a signing session in-store with competitions and giveaways running throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Portsmouth Football Club back to Gunwharf Quays for another exciting pop-up store this Christmas – especially as the response from guests last year was phenomenal!

“As we head into the festive season, the store is the perfect addition to our line-up, offering an array of fantastic gifting options for Pompey fans of all ages.”