See inside The Swallow pub in Leigh Park after it reopens following a £300,000 transformation - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 14:04 BST

A Leigh Park pub has reopened following a six-week £300,000 transformation.

The Swallow, on Dunsbury Way, reopened on Friday, March 28 as locals got the chance to see inside for the first time since the renovation took place. The pub, which is part of Admiral Taverns’ Proper Pubs division, has planned a weekend full of events to celebrate including a live band on Saturday night and Karaoke on Sunday.

While it used to have two separate rooms, the pub now has one spacious open plan room with brand new flooring, furniture, fixtures and fittings throughout. One side of the pub will house a match-sized pool table for team use and a flat screen tv, while the other half will have two televisions with Sky and TNT Sports, a further pool table, and a darts area.

As well as a new look, the pub also has a new operator, with Kasey Jones now behind the bar. She said: “I am really excited to be taking over The Swallow and it’s been amazing to see the transformation come to life over the past few weeks. The pub is already looking fantastic and I can’t wait to show off its brand new look to the community and all that it has to offer. “

Find 11 pictures of the fantastic transformation below:

Kasey Jones is the new operator of the The Swallow pub in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270325-11)

1. The Swallow

Kasey Jones is the new operator of the The Swallow pub in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270325-11) | Chris Moorhouse

The pub has undergone a £300,000 renovation.

2. The Swallow

The pub has undergone a £300,000 renovation. | Chris Moorhouse

Kasey was delighted to reopen The Swallow's doors to the public. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270325-09)

3. The Swallow

Kasey was delighted to reopen The Swallow's doors to the public. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270325-09) | Chris Moorhouse

The Swallow pub in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park was closed for six weeks as it underwent a renovation.

4. The Swallow reopens

The Swallow pub in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park was closed for six weeks as it underwent a renovation. | Chris Moorhouse

