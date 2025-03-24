A Havant pub is reopening after undergoing a transformative renovation.

The Swallow on Dunsbury Way will be opening its doors again on Friday, March 28 with a new landlord, Kasey Jones, excited to be welcoming the community back. The pub, which is part of Admiral Taverns’ Proper Pubs division, has had £300,000 invested into it to give it new life.

While it used to have two separate rooms, the pub now has one spacious open plan room with brand new flooring, furniture, fixtures and fittings throughout. One side of the pub will house a match-sized pool table for team use and a flat screen tv, while the other half will have two televisions with Sky and TNT Sports, a further pool table, and a darts area.

Kasey, who is from Havant, can no wait to get started. She said: “I am really excited to be taking over The Swallow and it’s been amazing to see the transformation come to life over the past few weeks. The pub is already looking fantastic and I can’t wait to show off its brand new look to the community and all that it has to offer.

“We’re just putting those final finishing touches in place ready to reopen on Friday!”

To celebrate the opening there is a weekend full of events planned. On Friday there will be a live DJ from 8pm, while a live band will playing on Saturday, March 29 from 8pm. On Sunday there will be a meat raffle and karaoke evening at 7pm. Throughout the weekend there will also be live sports on the screens.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: "It’s a real pleasure to welcome Kasey to The Swallow and I’m delighted to see how well the refurbishment is coming along. She brings so much passion and energy to the pub so I have no doubt she will be the key to cementing it at the heart of Havant.

“On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Kasey, the very best of luck for her grand reopening on Friday.”

Kasey is looking to integrate the pub into the community and wants it to become a place for people to come together. The plan is for their to be a regular schedule of entertainment throughout the week, including live music, quizzes, DJ sets, ‘rock n roll’ bingo and karaoke.

As part of her new role, Kasey will be trying to support community life by collecting money for foodbanks and raise money for a defibrillator to be installed.