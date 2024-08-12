Shoppers 'absolutely buzzing' as Gunwharf Quays prepares to welcome Crocs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new Crocs store, which will be located between Adidas and Samsonite, will offer a wide range of products for adults and kids, including Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and assorted Jibbitz™ charms. The destination shopping venue has confirmed that the new store will open this month - but a date has not yet been announced.
Since The News reported the announcement, shoppers have expressed their delight at the new addition to Portsmouth. Hundreds of people commented on the Facebook post with one person saying that they will be one of the first in line when the store opens.
Heidi Smith said: “It’s happening and I’m ready for a pair.”
Kim Hall said: “It will be my new favourite shop.”
Kris Tie said: “I knew it would happen soon. Absolutely buzzing.”
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said “We are delighted to announce Crocs have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire location. This is a brand our guests have told us they’ve been keen to shop at in Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.
“The brand’s array of fun and innovative footwear has something for everyone, and we look forward to sharing more information about the store's arrival in due course.”
The new store will be the first Crocs outlet in the Landsec portfolio, and will feature an elevated design, with eye-catching displays and fixtures that highlight Crocs' wide array of colourful and stylish footwear. The store will be the first in Hampshire and the third in the country. For more information about Gunwharf Quays, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.