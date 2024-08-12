Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gunwharf Quays announced that it will be welcoming a brand new addition to the long list of discouned shops this month - and people are over the moon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Crocs store, which will be located between Adidas and Samsonite, will offer a wide range of products for adults and kids, including Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and assorted Jibbitz™ charms. The destination shopping venue has confirmed that the new store will open this month - but a date has not yet been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since The News reported the announcement, shoppers have expressed their delight at the new addition to Portsmouth. Hundreds of people commented on the Facebook post with one person saying that they will be one of the first in line when the store opens.

Heidi Smith said: “It’s happening and I’m ready for a pair.”

Gunwharf Quays has announced that it will be welcoming Hampshire's first Crocs store this month. | Gunwharf Quays - Crocs

Kim Hall said: “It will be my new favourite shop.”

Kris Tie said: “I knew it would happen soon. Absolutely buzzing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said “We are delighted to announce Crocs have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire location. This is a brand our guests have told us they’ve been keen to shop at in Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up.

The new store will be the first Crocs outlet in the Landsec portfolio, and will feature an elevated design, with eye-catching displays and fixtures that highlight Crocs' wide array of colourful and stylish footwear. The store will be the first in Hampshire and the third in the country. For more information about Gunwharf Quays, click here.