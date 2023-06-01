Chantelle Originals, in Elm Grove, Southsea has become a local landmark over the years since it opened almost 40 years ago. The shop, which specialises in bespoke handmade children’s dresses, will shut its doors for the last time on Saturday, June 3 after a final ‘everything must go’ sale. All dresses have now been sold and customers are invited to buy remaining fabrics and items such as mannequins.

The closure comes as owner Helen Jane McLean made the decision to retire. In a statement posted to Facebook on April 18, Helen said: ‘After many memorable years in business, it’s sadly time I retire and have some time for me. I’m sad to be closing the shop, but I’ve so many happy memories I’ll be leaving with, having dressed generations of families and their children.

Chantelle Originals on Elm Grove, Southsea, will close this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for your custom over the many years in business, I’ve loved being a part of your memories and hope my dresses continue to be passed to generations and siblings as they have done.’

The post was met with hundreds of comments from people sharing their memories of treasured clothing bought from Chantelle Originals.

Following the announcement, readers of the News commented on our Facebook page and explained how the shop was a part of their childhood, with many very sad to see it go.

Chantelle Originals on Elm Grove, Southsea, will close this Saturday.