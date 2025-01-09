SIGA Electronics to Showcase Best-In-Class Customised Magnetic Components at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2025
SIGA Electronics is part of the EG Magnetics Group, which comprises six manufacturing specialists who supply custom magnetic components for worldwide use. With over 1,100 employees and manufacturing operations in five countries, the EG Magnetics division supplies markets including oil and gas, healthcare, aerospace, military, agriculture and electronic vehicle charging.
This is the first time all six EG Magnetics companies will attend the event together. Visitors to stand C70 will have access to the complete product range from EG Magnetics Group members SIGA Electronics, AGW, Avon Magnetics, ETAL, Talema and GST. The Group’s expanded portfolio supports the design of efficient power architectures for a diverse range of applications, including portable electronics, mains-powered systems, renewable energy solutions, and electric vehicles. Furthermore, South of England-based Avon Magnetics holds aerospace standard AS9100 and Talema has UL accreditation for supplying current and toroidal transformers.
Stefan Ruuth, Group Sales Manager said: “Southern Electronics and Manufacturing is one of Europe’s stand out industrial events. It is the ideal opportunity for us to demonstrate the cutting-edge solutions our six world-class partners are producing. We are excited to meet and connect with customers old and new to discuss the future of manufacturing.”
Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2025 brings together over 500 industry leaders, innovators and experts. The event offers attendees the opportunity to network and connect with leading suppliers, attend technical seminars and take part in hands-on demonstrations to discover the future of manufacturing.
To learn more about SIGA Electronics at the show, visit the Southern Manufacturing And Electronics website.