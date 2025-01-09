SIGA Electronics to Showcase Best-In-Class Customised Magnetic Components at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SIGA Electronics, part of EG Magnetics Group, is to showcase its comprehensive power electronics portfolio at Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2025. Taking place at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre on 4th – 6th February 2025, it is the UK’s largest annual industrial showcase for new technology in machinery, production equipment, electronic production and assembly, tooling and components.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SIGA Electronics is part of the EG Magnetics Group, which comprises six manufacturing specialists who supply custom magnetic components for worldwide use. With over 1,100 employees and manufacturing operations in five countries, the EG Magnetics division supplies markets including oil and gas, healthcare, aerospace, military, agriculture and electronic vehicle charging.

This is the first time all six EG Magnetics companies will attend the event together. Visitors to stand C70 will have access to the complete product range from EG Magnetics Group members SIGA Electronics, AGW, Avon Magnetics, ETAL, Talema and GST. The Group’s expanded portfolio supports the design of efficient power architectures for a diverse range of applications, including portable electronics, mains-powered systems, renewable energy solutions, and electric vehicles. Furthermore, South of England-based Avon Magnetics holds aerospace standard AS9100 and Talema has UL accreditation for supplying current and toroidal transformers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Ruuth, Group Sales Manager said: “Southern Electronics and Manufacturing is one of Europe’s stand out industrial events. It is the ideal opportunity for us to demonstrate the cutting-edge solutions our six world-class partners are producing. We are excited to meet and connect with customers old and new to discuss the future of manufacturing.”

Magnetic Solutions

Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2025 brings together over 500 industry leaders, innovators and experts. The event offers attendees the opportunity to network and connect with leading suppliers, attend technical seminars and take part in hands-on demonstrations to discover the future of manufacturing.

To learn more about SIGA Electronics at the show, visit the Southern Manufacturing And Electronics website.