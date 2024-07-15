Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Signage has been spotted at Gunwharf Quays ahead of the highly anticipated opening of New Balance.

The outlet shopping destination will be welcoming a New Balance store later on this year - and signage has officially gone up. The new store will be situated in a 2,696 sq ft unit between Lacoste and Loake and it has been a brand that customers have been eager to shop at. Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce Columbia, New Balance and Vilebrequin have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire locations.

Gunwharf Quays has already welcomed American outdoor brand, Columbia, and the pop-up store, Vilebrequin, which will be open until September. There is not currently an open date for New Balance but it will be later on this year, a spokesperson for Gunwharf Quays has confirmed.