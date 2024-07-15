Signage goes up at New Balance store in Gunwharf Quays ahead of opening
The outlet shopping destination will be welcoming a New Balance store later on this year - and signage has officially gone up. The new store will be situated in a 2,696 sq ft unit between Lacoste and Loake and it has been a brand that customers have been eager to shop at. Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce Columbia, New Balance and Vilebrequin have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire locations.
“New Balance is a brand that our guests have told us they were keen to shop at Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up. We will be announcing more details on their store opening in due course.”
Gunwharf Quays has already welcomed American outdoor brand, Columbia, and the pop-up store, Vilebrequin, which will be open until September. There is not currently an open date for New Balance but it will be later on this year, a spokesperson for Gunwharf Quays has confirmed.
