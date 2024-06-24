Portsmouth City Council is redeveloping the dilapidated outdoor pool as part of the Hilsea Lines project in the north of the city using government funding from its Levelling Up fund. The council has described the project as a ‘complex’ one and it is due to take a year for the work to be completed. The pool has been drained and the base will be stabilised. The team are currently working on clearing the plant room in order to install a modern filtration system which will be used for years to come. The previous filtration system used huge steel cylinders full of salt, but over the years that the lido has been in use, the salt has significantly hardened making it difficult for the salt to be broken down.