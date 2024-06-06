Major revamp of Hilsea Lido begins in bid to bring the pool back into use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has begun on a huge project to bring the much-loved Hilsea Lido back into use.

My Dog Sighs' mural at Hilsea Lido has been taken down as part of the Hilsea Lido regeneration project makes a start.

Portsmouth City Council is redeveloping the ailing outdoor pool as part of the Hilsea Lines project in the north of the city using government funding from its Levelling Up fund.

Some of the street art which wrapped around the outside of the pool has now been removed - including the My Dog Sighs mural - to allow contractors the space to carry out the works, with the spectator stand on the other side of it being removed. However the council is working with the artist to record the demolition as part of the project, and he will return to paint another mural once the lido is up and running again.

One of the first things the public will have seen is the removal of some of the fountain parts at the west end of the site. Pipework under the fountain needs to be removed as part of the project, so a replica is being created by Portsmouth based stonemason Darren Somerville. It will be restored in pride of place in the middle of the site when the project is complete.

Other work includes removing the plant room roof to clear away the old pool equipment, which will be replaced with a brand new, modern filtration system. The pool will also be drained, ready for work to take place to stabilise the base and restore the original lagoons that had been removed.

Once the initial phase of the work is complete, the project will move into the build stage where new pipework will be installed in deep trenches, the pool and the surrounding area will be restored, and new modular changing units will be installed.