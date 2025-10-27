Significant rodent infestation posing imminent risk forces His Glory Food Store to temporarily close

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:04 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 12:04 GMT
Food Hygiene Ratings guide
Significant rodent infestation has forced a Southsea food store to temporarily close following an inspection.

After a mouse infestation was discovered at His Glory Food, in Fawcett Road, the food store received a hygiene rating of 0 and a voluntary closure back in March of this year.

Officers from the Portsmouth City Council carried out a further inspection on Thursday, October 16, where they found significant rodent activity in the food storeroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A Southsea food store was temporarily closed following the discovery of a rodent infestation that posed an imminent risk to public health. Pictured: His Glory Food Store in Fawcett Road, Southseaplaceholder image
A Southsea food store was temporarily closed following the discovery of a rodent infestation that posed an imminent risk to public health. Pictured: His Glory Food Store in Fawcett Road, Southsea | PCC

Evidence included mouse droppings on shelves and food packets, a gnawed bag of rice and smear marks on packaging.

Due to the imminent risk to public health, a hygiene emergency prohibition notice was served and displayed in the shop window, prompting he business to close immediately.

The council applied for a hygiene emergency prohibition order at Magistrates’ Court, which was signed by a district judge on Monday, October 20. The order prohibited the business from reopening until the infestation had been resolved.

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport at Portsmouth City Council said: “Our Regulatory Services team works tirelessly to protect public health and uphold food safety standards across Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We take swift action when serious risks are identified, and we hope this case serves as a reminder to all food businesses of the importance of maintaining clean, safe premises.

“We are committed to supporting businesses in meeting their responsibilities and driving up standards city-wide.”

Following a revisit by council officers to confirm that the necessary work had been completed, His Glory Food Store has now been permitted to reopen.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthSouthseaFood and Drink
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice