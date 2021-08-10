Six young people given opportunities at digital marketing firm boxChilli

Managing director Andrew Bohea, from boxChilli

Waterlooville-based boxChilli has been in business for 15 years and employs a growing team of 20.

Managing director Andrew Bohea, who started the firm from a laptop at home, said he wanted to invest in some young talent as he was grateful for getting through the pandemic.

He said: ‘I am amazed by the talent and work ethic of the younger generation, and it is my immense pleasure to give six people the opportunity to grow and develop their marketing skills.’

New recruits at boxChilli

Each department in boxChilli is benefitting from the new recruits. The most recent apprentice 17-year-old Alfie Mills, is studying a Level 4 in Software Development, having carried out work experience at boxChilli when he was in Year 10.

Alfie, who is recovering from a brain surgery performed in the spring, said he is ‘extremely grateful’ for the opportunity.

Phoebe Ridgway has been taken on as a digital marketing apprentice and Alice Croucher is working with design director Luke Keil as a design apprentice.

Phoebe said: ‘I fell in love with boxChilli the moment I stepped in the building. Everybody made me feel so welcome, and the atmosphere in the office was so positive and creative. It was exactly what I was looking for; the right thing at the right place at the right time.

‘When I finished university, I felt like a fish out of water. However, when the idea of a career in digital marketing had been bought up at university, it gave me more direction and became something I wanted to pursue.’