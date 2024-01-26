Slim Chickens officially opens up in Gunwharf Quays - and it is a huge hit
The chicken ‘casual’ dining restaurant has opened its doors in Gunwharf Quays, next to Bella Italia, today (January 26) and the grand opening has proved to be a hit. The team at the new site flung the doors open at midday and customers have been pouring in a bid to get a taste of some of the free chicken that was being dished out to the first 30 customers.
Richard Pigott, operations director of Slim Chickens, said: “Gunwharf Quay Portsmouth is a prime destination for us, and we are thrilled to establish ourselves in the heart of this waterfront city.
"We simply can't contain our excitement as we prepare to unlock the doors to Portsmouth.”
Slim Chickens will also be hosting a giveaway where multiple prizes will be up for grabs and in order to be in with a chance of winning, customers, who order a Cadbury milkshake with any meal, will receive a loyalty stamp. This stamp will be on the app and will be valid between January 26 to 28. The prizes for the draw will include five pairs of football tickets to Premier League fixtures, ten Ninja Blasts and much more.
Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “January is a really exciting month for us here at Gunwharf Quays, as we’re welcoming two new restaurants to our food and beverage lineup."
Slim Chickens will be open all week between 10:30am and 11:30pm, and on Sundays they will trade between 10:30am and 10pm. For more information, click here.