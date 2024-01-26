The chicken ‘casual’ dining restaurant has opened its doors in Gunwharf Quays, next to Bella Italia, today (January 26) and the grand opening has proved to be a hit. The team at the new site flung the doors open at midday and customers have been pouring in a bid to get a taste of some of the free chicken that was being dished out to the first 30 customers.

Richard Pigott, operations director of Slim Chickens, said: “Gunwharf Quay Portsmouth is a prime destination for us, and we are thrilled to establish ourselves in the heart of this waterfront city.

"We simply can't contain our excitement as we prepare to unlock the doors to Portsmouth.”

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “January is a really exciting month for us here at Gunwharf Quays, as we’re welcoming two new restaurants to our food and beverage lineup."

Here are 14 pictures from the opening of Slim Chickens in Gunwharf Quays:

