News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Staff of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanNew restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Staff of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Staff of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Slim Chickens officially opens up in Gunwharf Quays - and it is a huge hit

It was smiles all round this afternoon as customers flocked to get a look inside the brand new Slim Chickens site.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:50 GMT

The chicken ‘casual’ dining restaurant has opened its doors in Gunwharf Quays, next to Bella Italia, today (January 26) and the grand opening has proved to be a hit. The team at the new site flung the doors open at midday and customers have been pouring in a bid to get a taste of some of the free chicken that was being dished out to the first 30 customers.

Richard Pigott, operations director of Slim Chickens, said: “Gunwharf Quay Portsmouth is a prime destination for us, and we are thrilled to establish ourselves in the heart of this waterfront city.

"We simply can't contain our excitement as we prepare to unlock the doors to Portsmouth.”

Slim Chickens will also be hosting a giveaway where multiple prizes will be up for grabs and in order to be in with a chance of winning, customers, who order a Cadbury milkshake with any meal, will receive a loyalty stamp. This stamp will be on the app and will be valid between January 26 to 28. The prizes for the draw will include five pairs of football tickets to Premier League fixtures, ten Ninja Blasts and much more.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “January is a really exciting month for us here at Gunwharf Quays, as we’re welcoming two new restaurants to our food and beverage lineup."

Slim Chickens will be open all week between 10:30am and 11:30pm, and on Sundays they will trade between 10:30am and 10pm. For more information, click here.

Here are 14 pictures from the opening of Slim Chickens in Gunwharf Quays:

New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Interior of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Interior of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Happy customers at Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Happy customers at Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Interior of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Interior of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Interior of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

New restaurant, Slim Chickens has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth on 26th January 2024 Pictured: Interior of Slim Chickens at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysPortsmouthCadburyPremier League