Tighter smoking restrictions would another nail in the coffin for the hospitality industry in Portsmouth, a Pubwatch chairman has said.

Steve Hudson, Chairman of Portsmouth City Pubwatch, believes measures which would block people lighting cigarettes in pub gardens and outside restaurants and nightclubs would cause unwarranted damage to businesses.

As first reported by The Sun, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is planning on extending the indoor smoking ban to outside locations - outside restaurants, small parks, pavements outside nightclubs, universities, hospitals and sports grounds including football stadiums. Shisha bars and vaping may also be targeted.

The Chairman of Pubwatch in Portsmouth said restaurants and nightlife venues will be severely impacted by measures which would ban smoking in pub gardens and outside nightclubs.

The national publication said Whitehall papers outlined tighter measures which follow on from legislation prepared by former prime minister Rishi Sunak. The previous Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which would outlaw tobacco sales to anyone born on or after January 2009, fell after the General Election was called this summer.

Mr Hudson said leaders in the city’s hospitality sector have deep concerns regarding potential regulations. Pubwatch’s members include The Astoria in Guildhall Walk and other venues. He added that many businesses have already adapted and spent significant funds to create environments for smokers and non-smokers - describing packed pub gardens and outdoor areas as essential for many venues to function.

“We can see no good reason for banning smoking in outdoor spaces,” Mr Hudson said. “Many venues already provide designated no-smoking areas within their outdoor spaces, allowing for a balance that accommodates all guests. This ban would not only reduce patronage but also undermine the investments made to enhance the outdoor experience.”

Mr Hudson believes the ban would drive people to smoking more in residential areas and causing problems with occupants. “We must consider the broader implications of this ban on local residents,” he added. “It’s not just about the venues; it’s about finding a solution that respects both the needs of businesses and the quality of life for those living nearby. We need to find solutions that support the health of our communities without further jeopardizing the livelihoods of those who work in the hospitality industry.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addressed potential legislation which would introduce tighter smoking restrictions.

Mr Starmer addressed the issue when speaking to reporters in Paris. He said: “My starting point on this is to remind everyone that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking. That’s a preventable death. It’s a huge burden on the NHS, and, of course, it’s a burden on the taxpayer. So, yes, we are going to take decisions in this space. More details will be revealed, but this is a preventable series of deaths, and we’ve got to take the action to reduce the burden on the NHS and reduce the burden on the taxpayer.”

He added: “I think it’s important to get the balance right, but everybody watching this who uses the NHS will know that it’s on its knees. We have to relieve the burden, and that’s why I spoke before the election about moving to a preventative model when it comes to health.”

Smoking was made illegal in enclosed public places and workplaces across England under the last Labour government in 2007. According to health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), in the year following the introduction of smoke-free laws, there was a 2.4 per cent reduction in hospital admissions for heart attacks in England, saving the NHS £8.4 million in the first year alone. The first year after the introduction of the indoor smoking ban also saw a 12.3 per cent reduction in hospital admissions for childhood asthma, equivalent to 6,803 fewer admissions over three years.

The previous Tobacco and Vapes bill was dubbed as the “greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation” before it was shelved, generating cross-party support. Charities were left dismayed when it was shelved.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of ASH, said: “The priority is to get the Bill back in Parliament and put on the statute book, to end smoking for the next generation and curb youth vaping. ASH would support the inclusion of powers to extend smoke-free laws outdoors, subject to consultation. However, it’s also important to ensure that there are still outdoor areas where people who smoke can smoke in the open air, rather than inside their homes.”