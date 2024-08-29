Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “amazing little girl” who died after a horror fall from a Portsmouth tower block is “still missed by everyone” a year on from the tragedy.

Minnie Rae-Dunn | Pic: Daniel Kenney

Minnie Rae-Dunn passed away aged eight after falling from Pickwick House tower block in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 last year at around 6.30pm. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to save the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief and support from the community with cards and flowers left at the scene. Minnie was remembered for her “bright smile” and “sassy” personality.

Just over a year on from Minnie’s devastating death, her dad Daniel Kenney has spoken of the difficulties faced but says he has been comforted at how his daughter remains in the thoughts of people. He told The News: “Obviously she's still missed by everyone. It’s been a tough year. I think the anniversary of the funeral service will be hard on the family in October - as was the anniversary of her death on Sunday.

“A lot of people have told me they can't believe it's been a year already. It feels like it was only yesterday still. I'll always be grateful to the paramedics and the hospital staff, the police and the funeral directors. The NHS gets some bad press sometimes but they did everything they could and handled the situation so well.

“My parents deserve most of the credit for raising an amazing little girl. She was lucky to have them. I’d also like to thank all the people who laid flowers and cards last year as well as the Kings pub for a superb wake. The Spinnaker Tower has been great as well with turning the lights pink on three separate occasions free of charge.”

Minnie Rae Dunn and her dad Daniel Kenney

Minnie, who lived with Daniel’s parents in Southsea, was staying away the evening she died. Daniel previously said Minnie fell after climbing up a sofa on the balcony while "messing about" with a friend who desperately tried to grab Minnie's hand as she fell. Hampshire police released a 43-year-old woman from the investigation in February after she was previously arrested for neglect.

A remembrance occasion is planned in October for Minnie.